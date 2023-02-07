First responders from across the area gather in Hailey for active shooter training

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — First responders from across Idaho are in the Wood River Valley this week for active shooter training, after an incident at Wood River Middle School last year prompted them to seek this training.

“You can never prepare for something like that to happen in your community, but we also feel like it’s our obligation, our responsibility to be as prepared as we can be, we also recognize that this is a growing concern nationally, and we need to know how to handle it when it arises,” said Todd Peck, the assistant chief at Hailey Police Department.

This week, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, dispatchers, and EMS teams are in Hailey doing active shooter training, which is a weeklong intensive program.

“The first two days, they will be the student, they learn active attack responses, they learn about integration with fire and ems, and how that works while your on the scene like this, you know radio communication between those two,” said Peck.

The students in this training will be able to take back what they learn to their respective departments and train the rest of their team.

The training is taking place at the Old Bigwood Cinemas Movie Theatre, which is no longer open.

“When these students do their training, the adrenaline gets going too, because it’s not firearms, but they look just like firearms, even though they are blue, and you can, they turn the lights off there is loud music in scenarios, they try to make them as real as possible,” said Peck.

The training is recognized by the FBI for the standard active attack response standard.

They were able to do this through federal funding through the COPS grant.

