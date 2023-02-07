Garrard, William Edward

BURLEY—November 1, 1943, Melvin and Ruth Garrard welcomed “Ruth’s Little Billy,” William Edward Garrard.

He loved his siblings. They were his dear friends – Richard (Elsie), Tom (Kathy), Elaine (Sheldon Sorenson), Vicki (Bruce Johnson) and Tim (Carmen). He also cherished his friendship with his uncle, Ted Smith.

The family worked hard on their farm south of Burley, clearing the land, digging ditches, milking cows and farming. Dad played hard too. In high school, he excelled at everything he participated in. He loved playing football, basketball, and track. He was involved in 4-H and FFA. He loved and supported these organizations all of his life.

Dad served as Senior Class President of Burley High School – Class of 1962 – and continued to love the friendship with his classmates while planning class reunions.

Dad was one of the tough boys from Miller School and Sandy Beck was the cute girl from Southwest. They met in ninth grade and “it was sweet love, joy and happiness and we never looked back!”

All the awards, trophies and even a scholarship could never compare to the “YES” to Dad’s “proposal” the night before graduation. They were married on August 9, 1962, for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.

Dad and Mom moved to Logan, Utah, where Dad attended Utah State University for a short time before heading home to Burley to begin a great life in the Pella area. There they raised six amazing children, sugar beets, beans, grain, potatoes and it was there that Dad and Mom taught their family to work, play, love and serve.

Dad was blessed. He was blessed to be called as an explorer olympic coach where he loved the boys he coached, taught and became lifelong friends with. He was blessed to serve on the Cassia Country Fair Board. He was blessed to travel with Mom. He was blessed with dear friends whom he loved and laughed with. He was blessed to serve in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints such as, Young Mens, bishop, stake presidency, and so many other callings. He loved the people he served and served with. He especially loved the time with his sweet wife serving in the temple.

The greatest blessing was his posterity which reached 101 just hours before Dad’s passing. He left all of us with his legacy of love, service, work, importance of family and his testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

He loved his family dearly and taught us all the great lessons by the way he loved and cherished his “Chick.”

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, after all things were in order and surrounded with so much love and heavy, happy hearts, Dad finally let go of Mom before passing peacefully to the other side where he begins to prepare our family’s home in heaven.

Dad, we promise we will take care of Mom. We love you. HIP HIP HORRAY.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandy; children, Becky (Scott Webb), Brenda (Allen Olsen), Alan (Josee), Natalie (Dennie Smyer), Jill (Kyle Orton), and Bret (Kaylin); 29 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Celes Olsen; his parents, Melvin Horace and Ruth Smith Garrard; in-laws, Grant McKell Beck, Phyllis Beck, and Bernice Beck; and brothers-in-law, Denny Beck and Garth Beck.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pella 1st Ward, located at 152 W. 400 S., of Burley. Burial will follow at View Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the church, preceding the funeral.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.