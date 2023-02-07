Immigration bill put on hold in the Idaho Senate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bill that would prevent local entities from not enforcing federal immigration laws is being put on hold by the Idaho State Affairs Committee Monday.

Moscow Sen. Dan Foreman’s proposed bill would prohibit local entities from adopting, enforcing, or endorsing a policy, that would prohibit or discourage the enforcement of immigration laws.

The legislation would allow any person, including the federal government, to file a complaint with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, if the person offers evidence to support an allegation that immigration laws are not being enforced by a local entity.

Additionally, the Idaho Attorney General can seek equitable relief from a government entity found in violation.

“Initially, some committee members were in support of sending the legislation to the Senate floor.

“We have for some reason societally, culturally, taken a position in different corners that we don’t have to support certain laws,” Sen. Kelly Anthon.

However, other committee members wanted to hear from law enforcement before moving the bill forward. Some raised concern that some law enforcement agencies might not be in support of the legislation.

“The potential here is that we are taking away some of their right to basically live up to their constitutional requirements,” said Sen. Chuck Winder. “I wonder if we don’t just need a little bit more time on this to see if it something that can be amended

The concern caused the committee to put the legislation on hold until law enforcement could weigh in on the bill.

Anthon initially gave the bill a due pass recommendation, but then withdrew his motion once he heard concerns from the other committee members.

