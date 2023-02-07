Minico’s Gibson signs with Montana Western

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico senior Nicholas Gibson will play college football at Montana Western.

The linebacker/defensive back signed with the Bulldogs Monday morning at Minico High School. Montana Western is an NAIA school located in Dillon, Montana, about a 3.5 hour drive from Rupert.

Gibson is a two-time All-Great Basin Conference player, but didn’t always envision himself playing college football.

“Over the last three years, I was like, you know what, I got nothing better to do, let’s go play ball,” Gibson said. “Then right when I went to (Montana) Western, it felt like home, right when I came into the program, they just brought me into be like a family, it didn’t matter how I was 18 and they’re 24, 25, I just felt a part of the family.”

Gibson is one of four players from the KMVT viewing area to be a part of Montana Western’s 2023 recruiting class.

Wood River’s Zackery Dilworth, Twin Falls’ Christian Janis, and Castleford’s Gus Wiggins are part of the 2023 class.

