Pauls, Rodney “Keith” Jr.

JEROME—Rodney “Keith” Pauls, Jr. passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, in Yuma Arizona. He was born on April 25, 1942, in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Rodney and Dorothy Pauls. In 1947 the family moved to the Hunt project north of Eden, Idaho (the former Japanese interment camp) where they homesteaded a farm.

Keith attended schools in Eden and Hazelton and graduated from Valley High School in 1960. Upon graduation, he worked for Virgil Bowlin Trucking until he attended Auto Mechanic Trade School at (then) Idaho State College. He then worked for Hart Pontiac-Cadillac dealer in Idaho Falls.

In July of 1963, he joined the Navy. Keith went to boot camp at Great Lakes, Illinois, and then, in October, was transferred to Millington, TN for additional schooling, then to Miramar Naval Air Station at San Diego, CA to a fighter squadron. He was deployed two times to the Tonkin Gulf off Viet Nam.

He married Jeanette Jones in 1964 whom he had 3 children with.

Upon leaving the navy, Keith returned to Idaho to farm. After two years he decided that farming was not what he wanted to do so he went back in the Navy to make it a career. Upon returning to the Navy, he was sent to Aviation Electrician “A” school in Jacksonville, FL. He graduated number one in his class and set a new grade average. He then was transferred to Barbers Point, Hawaii. Upon completion of his tour, he returned to Jacksonville for advanced Aviation Electrician School. He served at Duty Stations at Oak Harbor, WA, Washington DC, Kingsville, TX, and Atsugi, Japan, and Thailand.

During the first half of his career, he was promoted to Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9). While stationed in Washington, DC, he applied for an officer program and was selected and became a Commissioned Officer in April of 1981. He retired as a Lieutenant Commander (O-4).

In Keith’s 26-year career, he deployed on six different aircraft carriers and went to many countries. He traveled to Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia, England, Italy, Greece, Sicily, Israel, Kenya, and Africa. As a golfer, he was able to play golf in most countries.

After retirement from the Navy, he drove a school bus for the North Side Bus Company until 2000. He then drove charter coaches for Interwest Bus Company in Boise, ID, doing 12-day sightseeing tours for Europeans. He then took up full-time golf as a member of Jerome Country Club.

For thirteen years, he spent the winter in Jacksonville, FL playing golf with his Florida friends and visiting his two daughters. In 2020 he started going to Yuma, AZ for the winter. He would then return to Idaho for the summer.

Keith loved the Navy and playing golf.

He is survived by his three children: Robin, Brian, and Holly, a sister Marjean, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial Graveside Services will be held on May 20, 2023, at 12:00 noon, at the Elmwood Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.