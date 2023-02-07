Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the...
The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.(@capeimagesbyamie / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures.

Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the icy sands of the fittingly named Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in that area dropped as low as -8 degrees in the early hours Saturday, with wind chill reaching -32 degrees.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Rylee Reynolds is getting national attention for his wheat yield.
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Moose
Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
“Winter Kill” could cause major problems for Idaho farmers
“Winter Kill” could cause major problems for Idaho farmers

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Russian shells spark hospital fire before expected assault
Live on Rise and Shine: State of the Union preview with Perri Gardner
Live on Rise and Shine: State of the Union preview with Perri Gardner
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police chief: 'Our hearts are heavy.'