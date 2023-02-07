T.F. County Sheriff’s Office struggling with low staffing and high overtime concerns

By Kourtney Paige
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter is facing serious concerns with overtime due to a shortage of employees.

Sheriff Carter says, he’s having to pay out extra money for overtime because of the staff shortage.

Despite the fact he’s paying his employees $23.50 an hour, neighboring agencies are paying more.

“The retention and hiring, but it’s also hiring and retention. It’s been an issue… it started about a year ago,” said Sheriff Carter “You don’t have the interest in law enforcement that you used to have. And that’s compounded by other agencies paying way more money. The whole procedure to get new people in has become critical.”

According to T.F. County Commissioner Jack Johnson, the shortage is also affecting female deputies as well.

“Well, that was the Sheriff’s office talking about that, they hold both male and females, they need a female deputy on every shift.” Said Commissioner Johnson. “Apparently, it’s very difficult to find female deputies right now.”

Sheriff Carter says, for the most part, his people are happy with their job.

“There’s a certain amount of loyalty involved with any agency, and you know I’m fortunate that my people are satisfied with where at, and what we’re doing, but I can’t count on that. Sooner or later, they will go paid more,” said Sheriff Carter.

Both Commissioner Johnson and Sheriff Carter agree they need more financial resources and more people to cut away from present day overtime issues.

