Bill banning sex change procedures for minors moves to House floor

BOSIE Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho lawmakers in the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration committee are moving forward with a Bill that would ban sex change procedures from being administered to children.

After more than two hours of testimony and debate, committee members voted 14 to 3 to send HB71 to the House floor with a “do pass” recommendation.

Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug’s bill would prohibit puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries when administered to Idaho children struggling with gender dysphoria.

The proposed legislation is similar to a Bill introduced last year. However, it passed in the House and stalled in the Senate.

This most recent legislation being proposed by Skaug amends an existing Bill passed in 2019 that prohibits the genital mutilation of female children, and is a felony under Idaho law, with a penalty of life in prison. However, Skaug’s proposed bill changes the language to include all minors, amends the penalty to be up to 10 years in prison.

Skaug told committee members the aim of HB71 is to protect children from “sterilization and mutilation.” He said gender dysphoria or gender confusion, according to his research, is a mental illness that needs treatment. Additionally, he said studies show most kids that have gender dysphoria, work though it through natural puberty and some counseling.

According to the proposed Bills language: “Gender dysphoria among children rarely persists into adulthood, with peer-reviewed research revealing that as many as ninety-eight per8 cent (98%) of gender dysphoric boys and as many as eighty-eight percent (88%) of gender dysphoric girls ultimately identify with their biological sex after passing through puberty”.

The Nampa representative added side effects of puberty blockers include possible sterilization, depression, lowered IQ, loss of bone density, and joint problems.

“We do not allow minors to get tattoos, smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, sign legal documents, why would we allow them to make the decision to cut away healthy bodily organs, and open the road to chemical castration at age 12,” Skaug said.

He said two states have similar Bills that are in force right now that are felonies if someone commits these acts.

Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti, who is also one of the Bill’s sponsors, said the proposed legislation provides appropriate exemptions for the medically necessary uses of the drugs and surgeries.

“These drugs and surgeries do have legitimate medical uses, precocious puberty, inter-sex disorders, growth deficiencies…some cancers, “said Conzatti. “They are never medically necessary for treating gender dysphoria in children.”

During the day, there were many contradictory statements in the public hearing, for and against the legislation.

One proponent of the HB71 was 21-year-old John Lyons who echoes many of things Skaug and Conzatti said during their opening statements. He added most children during a young age don’t comprehend the difference between a man and a woman.

“Yet we live in a society full of people who are willing to throw them on a conveyor belt toward a metaphorical meat grinder when they say things like, ‘I’m a boy, not a girl’,” Lyons said.

Katherine Aberlee told the committee from her experience as a board certified doctor medically altering someone’s appearance who is suffering from gender dysphoria is not the answer. She told Rep. Barbarra Ehardt there are solutions to treating gender dysphoria, when asked by the Idaho Falls Representative what other options are out there for families.

“It is my professional opinion that there are other things that can be done for these children that suffer from gender dysphoria, focusing on the underlying trauma and psychological evaluation for that, as well as, treating those underlying disorders,” said Aberlee. “Whether it be antidepressant therapy, anti-anxiety therapy, working on the trauma of the sexual abuse.”

However, there were many people in attendance who testified against HB71. Boise doctor Megan Schwehr told the committee she is very concerned the proposed legislation would interfere with medical professionals’ ability to attend to their patients’ needs. Additionally, she and some of her colleagues are considering leaving the State of Idaho out of “fear of being fined, jailed, or losing their medical licenses”, due to the proposed legislation.

“This legislation directly impacts the ability of parents to provide medical care for their children and make medical decisions for their children, which is a constitutional right within the State of Idaho,” Schwehr said.

May Rose, who is under 18, said she wanted to talk to the committee about some of the Idaho youth that would be impacted by the HB71. She said she could testify that some of the gender affirming care that some of her friends received “has saved their lives.”

“I can testify to the fact that they have told me about the excruciating agony, that they feel uncomfortable in their own bodies,” said Rose. “And the way that hormones and puberty blockers have helped them feel better. I can testify to the depression and anxiety that they have voiced about not feeling at home in their own bodies.”

Eve Devit, who is a 17-year-old transgirl, told the committee since she started estrogen almost three years ago, her mental health has gotten significantly better.

Boise Rep. Chris Mathia asked Devit, since she was one of a few people in attendance that bill impacts, if she could explain to the committee the process she had to go through for estrogen therapy. Devit said it was a long, arduous process. She said she came out to her family when she was around 13 years old, as she was about to enter male puberty.

“It took about 9 months to a year to actually get on puberty blockers. I had to go through a bunch of psychological evaluations to make sure my being trans wasn’t because of a traumatic experience, depression or anything else like that,” said Devit. “From there it took probably another 6 months of getting test done, getting labs done, going to a therapist …took to get on to estrogen.”

Other people in attendance testified that transgender healthcare helped save a sibling or child’s life, and if they had to wait until they were adult, they likely would of committed suicide.

After listening to hours of testimony, Boise Rep. John Gannon made a motion that the proposed legislation be held, as he was concerned many medical professionals expressed discomfort with the Bill. Gannon said he would like to see if the Bill sponsors could come up with an alternate version of the bill the medical community is more comfortable with. He said the area of testimony that influenced him a lot was from the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians who testified through their president, and said “this bill goes too far”.

“The doctor from Pocatello who has been practicing medicine for 40 years had a lot of experience with the issues raised in this legislation, and he is not comfortable with it,” Gannon said.

Right after he made his motion, Rep. Jacyn Gallagher made a motion to send the legislation to the House Floor with a “do pass” recommendation.

After some discussion, it was proven that more committees were in support of the bill than not.

