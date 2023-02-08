BLM Resource Advisory Council - Lava Ridge Subcommittee - to submit report from environmental impact statements

Wednesday’s meeting is not to be confused with the public comment period that is open now.
Lava Ridge Subcommittee meets
Lava Ridge Subcommittee meets
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management Resource Advisory Council - Lava Ridge Wind Project Subcommittee met Wednesday to compile a report and recommendation which will be given to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council.

The subcommittee consists of 15 members from across the area, such as local county commissioners, historic preservation members, and outdoor recreation group members.

At Wednesday’s meeting, they discussed the draft environmental impact statement, and proposed a report which will be given to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council on March 9th.

On March 9th, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council will then meet to discuss the findings, and decide what recommendation they want to give to the BLM.

“We always very much appreciate the time and the effort involved, this is a group of volunteer citizens, who are passionate about the interests they represent, so a recommendation from the Resource Advisory Council is something that is very important to the BLM,” said Heather Tiel-Nelson, the Twin Falls District BLM Public Affairs Specialist.

Ultimately, the BLM is the deciding factor on the Lava Ridge Wind Project, since that project is being proposed on land that is managed by the BLM.

There is still time to comment to the BLM regarding this.

Open houses are on the following dates:

- Feb. 22nd at the Lincoln County Community Center from 2:00-4:00.

- Feb. 23rd at Canyon Crest Event Center from 5:00-7:00.

- Feb. 24th - via zoom - from 2:00-4:00.

You can also email the BLM with your comments at BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov.

A link to the subcommittee project can be found here.

