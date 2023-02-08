CSI’s Moses exceeding already high expectations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a 34-point performance against Snow last week, CSI point guard Isaiah Moses is the Scenic West Player of the Week for the third time this season.

The Anchorage, Alaska native is a big reason why the Golden Eagles are No. 1 and 25-0, especially with his play late in the game.

“At Snow, he just put us on his back and carried us to victory,” said CSI men’s basketball head coach Jeff Reinert.

In the final 10 minutes of the last two Golden Eagle games, which were decided by less than ten points, Moses has put up a combined 31 points.

“I’ve been here before, I’ve been in late game situations, and it’s just kind of something that kind of comes naturally, I just go out there and do what feels right,” said Moses.

Isaiah can make shots from 3-point range (43%), use his mid-range game, and distribute the basketball. He also shoots 92% from the free throw line.

“Late in games, with his ability to make free throws and hit shots off the bounce, that’s hard to get,” said Reinert.

Reinert says he always knew Moses could play and had high expectations, but Isaiah has exceeded those expectations.

Moses didn’t even start the first five games this season, but once he got the opportunity, he wasn’t going to let go.

The freshman is second on the team averaging 15 points a game and leading the squad with five assists a contest.

“We have a lot of talent on this team, and there’s a lot of guys who could be starting, so I definitely took it on myself that I have to play good and I have to show what I’m about,” said Moses.

“We have great point guard play in practice, so Isaiah gets to go against really good players every single day in practice, so that really helps,” said Reinert.

For the undefeated Golden Eagles to achieve their ultimate goal of winning a title, everybody will have to elevate their game.

“We’ve got four to five starters who can just get a bucket whenever they want at any given moment,” said sophomore forward Rob Whaley, “You’ve got Hasan (Abdul-Hakim), Nate (Meithof), me, Isaiah, you can give the ball to really any of those guys at the end of the game, and a play is going to happen.”

