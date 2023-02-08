Idaho’s wolf population has dropped 13% from last year

They deploy trail cameras during the summer months, after pups are born in the spring, to collect the data.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to Idaho Fish and Game, the Gem States wolf population saw a slight drop after their most recent count.

Idaho’s wolf population dropped by 13% in 2022, compared to numbers calculated in 2021.

Roger Phillips with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says that they deploy trail cameras during the summer months, after pups are born in the spring, to collect the data.

Biologists monitor hunting, trapping, and mortality rates throughout the year to fully understand how the wolf population dropped by 206 wolves, coming to a total of 1,337 in 2022.

The agency measures wolf mortality based on the fiscal year, from July 1st to June 30th.

“The overall state wolf population is down to about 500 animals in about a period of six years. And so, we have that plan and it’s out to the public,” said Phillips. “If the public wants to take a look at that, they can tell us if they like it or dislike it. What we should be doing differently and let us know within the next month or so.”

Phillips says with the uptick of wolves in other areas like Yellowstone Park, he’s more concerned about the safety in Idaho. Especially for farmers who have livestock like cattle and sheep.

2022: Population estimate, 1,337, mortality – (July 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022), 234 wolves

2021: Population estimate, 1,543, annual mortality – 486 wolves

2020: Population estimate, 1,556, annual mortality – 477 wolves

2019: Population estimate, 1,545, annual mortality – 585 wolves

