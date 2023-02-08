Oakley outlasts Raft River to claim Snake River Conference title

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley girls basketball team is going to the 1A DI state tournament.

The Hornets beat Raft River Tuesday night in the Snake River Conference championship game over at CSI.

(1) Oakley 31, (2) Raft River 26

The Trojans have another chance at state Thursday. Raft River will play Carey for the conference’s second bid to the state tournament.

CANYON CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TWO (BEST OF THREE)

Declo 49, Wendell 42

Declo wins the series 2-0 and advances to the 2A state tournament next week.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wendell 51, Buhl 40

