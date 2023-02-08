Southern Idaho robotics team set to compete on the next level

The team has organized a GoFundMe page, with a goal of $10,000, to raise money for the trip.
Southern Idaho robotics team set to compete on the next level
Southern Idaho robotics team set to compete on the next level(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho’s own robotics team, the Building Beasts, is headed to the next level of robotics competition after securing a South State First Lego league Championship.

The team will be headed to either Houston, Texas or Long Beach, California, for an international or national competition later this year.

The destination will depend on their performance against a North Idaho robotics team, but nonetheless, the team is in need of fundraising to get to their next level. Something coach Trachelle Fullmer says would be an amazing experience.

“Once in a lifetime, it would be life changing. It will be really exciting, it will be a little chaotic for their mentors trying to have groups in two places at once, but it will be totally fun and well worth it,” said Fullmer.

The team has organized a GoFundMe page, with a goal of $10,000, to raise money for the trip.

