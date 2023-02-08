Thanks to a generous donation, weekend meals return for Magic Valley seniors

By Kourtney Paige
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many residents rely on the Jerome Senior Center for their weekend meal deliveries. Now thanks to a generous donation, those meals will continue to come.

The senior center is grateful to St. Luke’s for a recent $33,000 donation to the Meals on Wheels program.

Due to high demand, inflationary pressures, and budget constraints, the CSI Office on Aging, who oversees the program, was forced to discontinue weekend meal delivery in November of last year.

Jerome Senior Center Director, Sheila Harmon, shared with us her thoughts about the donation. But for Her, it’s not about the money.

While meals cost $6 a person, thanks to this donation - no customer will be turned away if they can’t afford to cover the cost.

“So yes, we do send the meals on the weekend, and we’ve done that the entire time. We can’t just say sorry you can’t eat Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We’ve had some people who have donated specifically for the weekends, but now St. Luke’s has stepped in and helped out. It’s awesome that they did that,” said Harmon.

Harmon also shared that it’s a good feeling to be a part of something so wonderful.

She came out of retirement and has been working at the center for the last four years.

This donation will also include the weekend meal service for 175 seniors living in Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.

