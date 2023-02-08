Wellness Wednesday: A healthy recipe to keep your heart healthy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For this week’s Wellness Wednesday, we learned how to make a healthy heart salad, and how eating healthy impacts your heart.

The recipe is below.

BARLEY AND QUINOA SALAD

Presented on a Beet Vinaigrette.

1.) Barley and Quinoa Salad: ( 4 people)

1 cup Barley ( Bring 6 cups of water to a boil and add barley, then lower to a simmer. Simmer for 45 minutes till Barley is done. Will still be a bit firm. Drain off the water and rinse the barley with cold water till chilled. Set aside.

½ cup rinsed Quinoa ( Bring 1-1/2 cups water to a boil, add quinoa then lower to a simmer and cover. Cook for 12-15 minutes then pull off the heat and leave coved for 5 additional minutes. Then cool in a refrigerator for ½ hour.

1 cup ea: Diced Tomatoes, Diced Scallions and Coarsely Chopped Cranberries.

2 T Fine Chopped Fresh Basil

1 Tsp Sugar

Kosher salt and Black Pepper to taste.

After the Barley and Quinoa are chilled, add the remaining ingredients together and refrigerate until service.

2.) Beet Vinaigrette

Take 2 beets and wash, cut the ends off, then quarter them. Put in a sauce pan and add water about 2 inches above the beets. Place on stove top and bring to boil, then lower to a medium boil for about 20-25 minutes. Check beets with a fork to see if tender. When they are ready, pull off of heat and discard the liquid. Cool the beets for ½ hour in refrigerator. When chilled peel of the skin by hand or with a paring knife. Cut beets into smaller pieces.

In a Blender add:

8 oz beets, 4 oz olive oil, 2 oz apple cider vinegar, 1 T Chopped Fresh Basil, 4 oz Cranberry Juice, 1 tsp Sugar, 1 T lemon Juice, 1 Tsp Chopped Garlic. Blend until smooth and add Kosher Salt and Black Pepper to taste.

3.) Plate Presentation

On a plate place 2 oz Beet Vinaigrette. Display 6 oz Barley and Quinoa salad down the middle

of the vinaigrette and serve.

