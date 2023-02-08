Wellness Wednesday: A healthy recipe to keep your heart healthy

Live on Rise and Shine: Wellness Wednesday
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For this week’s Wellness Wednesday, we learned how to make a healthy heart salad, and how eating healthy impacts your heart.

The recipe is below.

BARLEY AND QUINOA SALAD

Presented on a Beet Vinaigrette.

1.) Barley and Quinoa Salad: ( 4 people)

1 cup Barley ( Bring 6 cups of water to a boil and add barley, then lower to a simmer. Simmer for 45 minutes till Barley is done. Will still be a bit firm. Drain off the water and rinse the barley with cold water till chilled. Set aside.

½ cup rinsed Quinoa ( Bring 1-1/2 cups water to a boil, add quinoa then lower to a simmer and cover. Cook for 12-15 minutes then pull off the heat and leave coved for 5 additional minutes. Then cool in a refrigerator for ½ hour.

1 cup ea: Diced Tomatoes, Diced Scallions and Coarsely Chopped Cranberries.

2 T Fine Chopped Fresh Basil

1 Tsp Sugar

Kosher salt and Black Pepper to taste.

After the Barley and Quinoa are chilled, add the remaining ingredients together and refrigerate until service.

2.) Beet Vinaigrette

Take 2 beets and wash, cut the ends off, then quarter them. Put in a sauce pan and add water about 2 inches above the beets. Place on stove top and bring to boil, then lower to a medium boil for about 20-25 minutes. Check beets with a fork to see if tender. When they are ready, pull off of heat and discard the liquid. Cool the beets for ½ hour in refrigerator. When chilled peel of the skin by hand or with a paring knife. Cut beets into smaller pieces.

In a Blender add:

8 oz beets, 4 oz olive oil, 2 oz apple cider vinegar, 1 T Chopped Fresh Basil, 4 oz Cranberry Juice, 1 tsp Sugar, 1 T lemon Juice, 1 Tsp Chopped Garlic. Blend until smooth and add Kosher Salt and Black Pepper to taste.

3.) Plate Presentation

On a plate place 2 oz Beet Vinaigrette. Display 6 oz Barley and Quinoa salad down the middle

of the vinaigrette and serve.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rylee Reynolds is getting national attention for his wheat yield.
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division receives over 2,800 claims in two days
“Winter Kill” could cause major problems for Idaho farmers
“Winter Kill” could cause major problems for Idaho farmers

Latest News

KMVT image of Idaho Capitol building in Boise
Trafficking of minors for an abortion and Idaho Launch legislation see action from lawmakers
Live on Rise and Shine: Wellness Wednesday
Live on Rise and Shine: Wellness Wednesday
Inside Idaho State Capitol
Bill banning sex change procedures for minors moves to House floor
Idaho’s wolf population dropped 13% from last year
Idaho’s wolf population has dropped 13% from last year