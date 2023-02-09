Behind the Business: HAT - N - SOLE

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, now is the perfect time to pick up your favorite teams’ gear.

But what if that online order is delayed by shipping? Or a long drive to Twin Falls is not in the cards... Well, Hat N Sole in Burley that is there to save the day.

“As a kid I used to love to go to Twin, and when you live here you have to drive to Twin to go do everything.”

One of the main principles of business is find a product your community needs, and sell it.

Over at Hat N Sole in Burley. That’s exactly what Isaac Dayley has done.

“So, I just kind of winged it… hahaha. I woke up the next morning and was like ‘That’s It!’ “I’m going to sell hats and shoes!,” said Hat N Sole Owner – Isaac Dayley. “I didn’t realize how hard it was to do something like this, but once we got the ball rolling it all kind of worked out.”

Hat N Sole sells anything you might need to support your favorite college or pro team. And with the Super Bowl just days away, this local shop has all the gear you’ll need.

“We carry anything from mugs to mini helmets to stickers and if we don’t have it, I order it,” said Dayley.

For first-time customer Tyler Rigby, it wasn’t the hats and shoes that piqued his interest, it was a mini helmet signed by one of this year’s Super Bowl superstars.

“I heard about the signed Patrick Mahomes helmet they had here, and I was like ‘I want to go check it out’, and there is a lot more here than I expected,” said Rigby.

While those little pieces of memorabilia are good, it’s the hats, at Hat N Sole, that fly off the shelves.

“That’s our bread and butter, that’s definitely our top seller,” said Dayley. “There are different generations, a lot of the kids like the snapbacks, dad hats… so we kind of carry it all.”

Selling hats, shoes and all that merchandise has been profitable, for Dayley, it’s the people that have kept his business going for nine years strong.

“People are awesome, I love dealing with the people on a day-to-day basis. The community we live in is awesome, there are people that support you that I would have never imagined in my day-to-day life that are the people that are coming in and keep the business rolling like that,” said Dayley.

Hat N Sole is open seven days a week and is located at 1544 Overland Avenue in Burley.

