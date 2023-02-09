City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions

The City of Twin Falls has roughly seven open positions, the majority of them are in the police department.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is still dealing with some staffing shortages, but things are improving.

He says one of their challenges in filling open positions is they are dealing competitive wages in the private market, and a lack of affordable housing in the area.

Palmer says things are improving. They are seeing more applicants for open positions, but it is still well below what they saw a few tears back.

“When you hear an employee that is on burnout, and when you don’t have enough employees to provide that service, that when you run into service shortages for the community,” said Palmer. “We have not gotten there yet. We don’t plan to be there. but that is one of our concerns. we want to make sure we can provide quality service to all of our residents.”

Palmer says at the height, the city had more than 20 open potions.

Anyone one interested in seeking a job with the city can Click Here.

