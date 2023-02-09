Crosspointe Family Services to host public forum to address mental health concerns in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the Magic Valley, many organizations are working to encourage discussion around the struggles associated with mental health. And one group is hosting public forums to further the conversation.

Crosspointe Family Services in Twin Falls has two forums scheduled in the coming weeks to encourage parents, children, and community members to get more comfortable with difficult conversations.

The events will be on February 13th and March 2nd at the John Roper Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The hope for Crosspointe is to arm community members with the tools to break down stigmas surrounding mental health.

“We’re just really hoping to inspire our community to be the resource and talk to their kids, talk to their neighbors and we want to teach them the five easy things they can do to save people’s lives,” said Melissa Uhl – Crosspointe Family Services.

For more information about the event, or to learn about events coming up in the Magic Valley, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.