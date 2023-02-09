Filer girls basketball wins fourth straight SCIC championship

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer girls basketball team simply won’t lose in conference play.

The Wildcats finished off yet another unbeaten season in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) with a dominant win over Buhl in the SCIC championship game Wednesday.

Filer 63, Buhl 23

The Filer girls basketball team continues their dominance!



The Wildcats are SCIC champs for the 4th straight year after a 63-23 domination of Buhl.



Filer seniors can say they never lost a conference game!

They went 36-0 over four seasons!#idpreps pic.twitter.com/RmjxDGZHhx — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) February 9, 2023

Filer has won four straight conference titles. During those four years, the Wildcats never lost a conference game. Filer seniors go out winning all 36 games played (including tournament play) against Buhl, Gooding, and Kimberly.

Both Filer and Buhl will play in the 3A state tournament next week at Skyview High School in Nampa.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Twin Falls 55, Minico 53

Canyon Ridge 88, Burley 57

Jerome 61, Wood River 48

