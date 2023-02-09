Filer girls basketball wins fourth straight SCIC championship
Wildcat seniors never lost a conference game
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer girls basketball team simply won’t lose in conference play.
The Wildcats finished off yet another unbeaten season in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) with a dominant win over Buhl in the SCIC championship game Wednesday.
Filer 63, Buhl 23
Filer has won four straight conference titles. During those four years, the Wildcats never lost a conference game. Filer seniors go out winning all 36 games played (including tournament play) against Buhl, Gooding, and Kimberly.
Both Filer and Buhl will play in the 3A state tournament next week at Skyview High School in Nampa.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Twin Falls 55, Minico 53
Canyon Ridge 88, Burley 57
Jerome 61, Wood River 48
