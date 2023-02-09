Filer girls basketball wins fourth straight SCIC championship

Wildcat seniors never lost a conference game
Wildcat seniors never lost a conference game
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer girls basketball team simply won’t lose in conference play.

The Wildcats finished off yet another unbeaten season in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) with a dominant win over Buhl in the SCIC championship game Wednesday.

Filer 63, Buhl 23

Filer has won four straight conference titles. During those four years, the Wildcats never lost a conference game. Filer seniors go out winning all 36 games played (including tournament play) against Buhl, Gooding, and Kimberly.

Both Filer and Buhl will play in the 3A state tournament next week at Skyview High School in Nampa.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Twin Falls 55, Minico 53

Canyon Ridge 88, Burley 57

Jerome 61, Wood River 48

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rylee Reynolds is getting national attention for his wheat yield.
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division receives over 2,800 claims in two days

Latest News

The Golden Eagles are 23-2 on the season
No. 5 CSI women effectively using deep rotation
Oakley outlasts Raft River to claim Snake River Conference title
Oakley outlasts Raft River to claim Snake River Conference title
Declo wins 2A Canyon Conference
Oakley outlasts Raft River to claim Snake River Conference title
The Golden Eagles are 23-2 on the season
No. 5 CSI women effectively using deep rotation