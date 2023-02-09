Gender neutral bathrooms, and rental fees advance in Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —After a lengthy debate yesterday, involving transgender youth and sex change treatment, Idaho lawmakers are moving another bill forward that will impact the transgender community.

On a vote of 28 in favor and 7 against, Idaho Sen. Scott Herndon’s SB1016, which prohibits gender-neutral bathroom requirements in contracts, cleared the Senate and is heading to the House.

The aim of the legislation is to prohibit political subdivision of the State of Idaho to require public works contractors to provide a multiple-occupancy restroom, shower facility, or changing room, owned by or under the control of the contractor, on any basis other than biological sex.

“The point is we don’t want to require our contractors to allow someone who is biologically one sex, to identify as the other gender, and then thereby use the faculty of the other biological sex. That is the bottom line,” Herndon said.

Proponents of the legislation felt it affirms the wishes of the majority of Idahoans, when it comes to gender identity.

However, opponents saw it as discriminatory.

“This bill is actually unnecessary. Most facilities on construction sites are portajohns. They are single use. They don’t really need this, and there is no way to prove someone’s biological sex. I mean unless you are being invasive, " said Sen. Melissa Wintrow.

Herndon said his SB1016 would not apply to family changing rooms, or to federal contracts.

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Another piece of legislation is advancing in the Senate, aimed at helping people stay in their homes.

Boise Sen. Ali Rabe’s SB1039 requires rental fees to be enumerated in a lease agreement or other written agreement, and that fees be reasonable.

In the legislation an owner may not charge to the tenant of a rental property a fee, fine, assessment, interest, or other cost in an amount greater than that agreed upon in the rental agreement.

Her legislation would not apply to oral agreements; or written rental agreements where the owner provides the tenant a written thirty day notice of the fee change, fine, assessment, interest, or other cost.

Rabe told Idaho Senators in the Senate Judiciary & Rules Committee one of the leading causes of homelessness in Idaho is eviction and rent burden.

Additionally, she said in Idaho if someone is late with the rent it is applied to rent fees first, which can be troublesome if someone has accumulated late fees that are higher than the rent.

“I have some situations where landlords charge a flat $500 late fee. I have seen other situations where landlords charge tenants a $100 a day for rent that is late,” Rabe said,

During the public hearing Rabe’s legislation had support from property managers, who acknowledged there are some “bad actors” in the rental market.

“The whole goal behind our late fees is to encourage people to pay it.. Not to put it on the back burner and end up in eviction,” said Paramount Property Management President Cassandra Swanson. “The opposite is happening in our community by the bad players. They are charging late fees that are so outrageous, along with the percentage of what their rent is, there is no way they can pay it.”

Rabe’s proposed legislation was approved by committee to be amended. She wanted to amend the legislation to read it would not be applied to rental agreements signed before July 1st, 2023.

