Idaho Fish & Game is looking for more volunteer Hunter Education instructors in the Magic Valley

The strength of hunter’s education rests on the volunteer instructors.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Calling all hunters who have the time and patience to teach! The Idaho Fish and Game’s Hunter Education Program is looking for new volunteer instructors.

The extra help is needed to ensure the newest generation of hunters will be educated on safety, ethics and conservation of Idaho’s lands and wildlife.

The strength of hunter’s education rests on the volunteer instructors. Because, according to the agency, they give their time, passion, and energy to the program.

Their goal is to help lighten the load on the current volunteers by recruiting new instructors and providing additional classes due to the growing demand of young hunter’s.

All new instructors must pass a background check. And be knowledgeable about sporting arms.

Fish and Game will host an orientation meeting on February 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - where the instructor certification process will be explained.

Those interested can learn more about the program by contacting the Magic Valley Regional Office volunteer service coordinator.

For more information on becoming a volunteer, Click Here.

