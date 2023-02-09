Idaho Tourism Committee gathers in Ketchum to celebrate a good year, planning for an even better 2023

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Tourism Economic Impact Committee gathered Wednesday in Ketchum, to discuss the upcoming fiscal year budget.

“What they do is they look at our marketing programs and they look at what we’re projecting FY-23 year. More importantly it also gives an opportunity for us to reflect on our successes and what direction we’re going for 2024,” said Tourism Manager – Diane Norton.

In Central Idaho, which includes Blaine County, travel spending generated just shy of $408 million dollars, up $78 million dollars from 2020. And 39 million of that went to state and local tax revenue.

“We also try and support our other regions, and sister communities, whether it’s Shoshone, Twin, Jerome or heading north. We get a lot of traffic going through Hailey and we have a welcome center in downtown Hailey. That’s going up to Stanley - going up to Salmon – going up to Middle Fork, we not only like to help promote our community, but give advice to those people coming and going about the cool things going on in Twin or Stanley,” said Mike McKenna – The Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley.

Central Idaho recorded $18.9 million dollars in air transportation from visitors.

The Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey provides flights to six different cities during peak summer and winter seasons.

“We are one stop to the world because you can fly from Sun Valley to another city to another international destination, we like to say we’re nonstop to six different cities and one stop to the world,” said Carol Waller from the Fly Sun Valley Alliance.

