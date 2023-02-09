Jerome City and County continues to grow, adding new businesses and developments

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city and county of Jerome continues to grow, and several new projects are on the horizon.

Over the past several years, Jerome County has become a new hotspot for local businesses, True West Beef being one of the biggest.

“We have been working with them since June of 2020, it’s an incredible project, they’re almost done, they are still dealing with some issues as far as supply chain, some equipment,” said Larry Hall with Jerome 2020.

Northbridge Junction, located behind Flying J, is set to build two more buildings.

“One is 125,000 square feet - the other is about 245,000 square feet,” said Hall.

In the City of Jerome, the College of Southern Idaho is still working on a brand-new education center, which will be located next to the school district building on Lincoln.

“Again, it’s another boost for us for revitalizing our downtown, and we’re grateful to CSI and their willingness to partner with us in this,” said Jerome Mayor, Dave Davis.

Mayor Davis says one of the most exciting projects to him, is a new 17-acre park which will be paid for by ARPA funds and Jerome Urban Renewal Agency funds.

It will be located off East Nez Perce.

“We’re excited about this project and it’s going to start this year, it’s in design and it’s going to go out to bid shortly, it’s in design, and then it’s going to go out to bid shortly, and then it will start this year as far as construction,” said Davis.

Once complete, the park will feature two state-of-the-art soccer fields, picnic space, walking trails, a playground and 300 parking spots.

