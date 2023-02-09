Jerome City and County continues to grow, adding new businesses and developments

Northbridge Junction, located behind Flying J, is set to build two more buildings.
Jerome County and city continues to grow.
Jerome County and city continues to grow.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city and county of Jerome continues to grow, and several new projects are on the horizon.

Over the past several years, Jerome County has become a new hotspot for local businesses, True West Beef being one of the biggest.

“We have been working with them since June of 2020, it’s an incredible project, they’re almost done, they are still dealing with some issues as far as supply chain, some equipment,” said Larry Hall with Jerome 2020.

Northbridge Junction, located behind Flying J, is set to build two more buildings.

“One is 125,000 square feet - the other is about 245,000 square feet,” said Hall.

In the City of Jerome, the College of Southern Idaho is still working on a brand-new education center, which will be located next to the school district building on Lincoln.

“Again, it’s another boost for us for revitalizing our downtown, and we’re grateful to CSI and their willingness to partner with us in this,” said Jerome Mayor, Dave Davis.

Mayor Davis says one of the most exciting projects to him, is a new 17-acre park which will be paid for by ARPA funds and Jerome Urban Renewal Agency funds.

It will be located off East Nez Perce.

“We’re excited about this project and it’s going to start this year, it’s in design and it’s going to go out to bid shortly, it’s in design, and then it’s going to go out to bid shortly, and then it will start this year as far as construction,” said Davis.

Once complete, the park will feature two state-of-the-art soccer fields, picnic space, walking trails, a playground and 300 parking spots.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division receives over 2,800 claims in two days
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Single vehicle fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
“Winter Kill” could cause major problems for Idaho farmers
“Winter Kill” could cause major problems for Idaho farmers
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning

Latest News

Idaho Fish & Game is looking for more volunteer Hunter Education instructors in the Magic Valley
Idaho Fish & Game is looking for more volunteer Hunter Education instructors in the Magic Valley
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Cedar Draw Cider
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Cedar Draw Cider
Crosspointe Family Services to host public forum to address mental health concerns in the Magic...
Crosspointe Family Services to host public forum to address mental health concerns in the Magic Valley
ST. Luke's
St. Luke’s announces a 2% workforce cut