No. 5 CSI women effectively using deep rotation

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While basketball rotations tend to shrink towards the end of the season, the CSI women’s basketball team is still getting contributions from all over.

The No. 5 and 23-2 Golden Eagles have ten players averaging over 10 minutes a game. Seven players are averaging at least seven points a matchup.

Kaylee Headrick leads the Golden Eagles with 10.8 points a game, but it’s only good enough for 7th in the Scenic West Conference.

With so many contributors, players are staying engaged, though down the stretch of games, the lack of a star can provide some interesting situations.

“Late in the game, you got to figure out who you are going to, which kid’s hot in that particular moment, that’s kind of the disadvantage, sometimes you can count on a kid to get you 18-20 points a game and so you can go to them a lot,” Head Coach Randy Rogers said. “The advantage is just that, we can run different plays, and I don’t think they can cheat on any particular play because somebody else has the ability to score.”

Kali Haizlip, though, is emerging as one of the go-to scorers for CSI.

The freshman from Washington has started 4 of the last five games after coming off the bench the first 20.

She has scored at least ten points in the last seven games and credits trusting herself within an offense full of freedom for her success.

“I think our offense is just kind of, it’s very effective in the way that if people get touches, people score, and so at any point in time anybody can go for 20, we have spots in our offenses where everybody can be successful,” said Haizlip.

The Golden Eagles are back on the court Thursday at 5 p.m. at the CSI gym. CSI hosts Utah State-Eastern.

