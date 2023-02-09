Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Cedar Draw Cider

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2015, Emily Mason and her husband were looking for something to do with the acres of plums they had on their Buhl property - when Emily had an idea... fermentation.

“At the time I was like, ‘it will be like a bubbly wine, so it’s kind of cider,’ but it’s actually called a Jerkum if you do a stone fruit. Then I moved into cider from there,” said Mason.

With that, the idea for Cedar Draw Cider was born.

The business was established, licensed and opened by late 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was a challenge to fill the tasting room on a consistent basis.

Once restrictions were lifted, the wait paid off.

“Once we opened the tasting room and we’re able to have people here, it’s so fun to have people come and experience the cider and be educated about cider,” said Mason.

Variety is the name of the game at Cedar Draw. Currently 10 different ciders are on tap, ranging from sweet cherry flavors to dry pear offerings.

They even have hand crafted root beer and cream sodas for those looking for a non-alcoholic option.

“We’ve got a lot of different ciders, we’ve got completely dry ciders, we’ve got sweeter ciders, we just have something for everybody,” said Mason.

The mission behind Cedar Draw is simple. Creating drinks that draw people into their town.

“I love that Buhl is becoming a destination place, there’s so many things to do here. There are good restaurants, we’ve got a winery, a brewery, a cidery,” said Mason.

