St. Luke’s announces a 2% workforce cut

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The past three years have been a challenging, yet unique time for health care. And as a result, St. Luke’s announced it is cutting two percent of its workforce.

Positions have already been eliminated through attrition in recent months.

Officials anticipate another 200 filled roles being eliminated by April.

Saint Luke’s is offering severance packages and career support.

More than 16,000 people work for the company, the positions being cut are primarily in non-clinical and administrative area roles.

CEO and President Chris Roth had this to say, “we understand that these decisions impact people — our colleagues and often, our friends, whose contributions are valued — which is why this is a difficult decision to reach.”

