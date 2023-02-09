T.F. Parks & Rec Dept. announces expansion plans for Vista Bonita Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Monday’s city council meeting, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation paid back city funds which were used to purchase a plot of land on South Washington.

The land, which will be used to build a new park space, was partially paid for with State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which need to be used by 2026.

“A three-year timeline to get the final plans of this park in place and do it,” said Wendy Davis – Director of the Twin Falls Parks Department.

The city’s plan is to expand Vista Bonita Park, which doesn’t have great access at this point. It’s currently tucked behind Swensen’s at the intersection of Washington and Balanced Rock.

As the city develops the new fire station, they will use the extra space on the property to create an extension to the park that will lead right to Washington.

That will create better access for all the families moving into all the development here in Southern Twin Falls.

“Every time we are developing an area, we also have a mind toward creating some open space as well,” said Davis.

There are three residential developments taking place in the direct vicinity of the proposed park expansion and with a number of new residents expected in the area, a more accessible, complete park could benefit those moving in.

The overall plan in Twin Falls is to accommodate incoming residents as well as preserve Twin Falls’ farmland and small-town feel as best they can.

The location of this park and its being surrounded by already established businesses, roadways and housing developments made it a perfect fit.

“Our job is always to have a mind to areas that we’d like to try to do something, and then find those opportunities when they present themselves, sometimes it’s through development or an opportunity like this,” said Davis.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.