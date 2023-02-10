CNA Program at CSI, an opportunity for ESL students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho works to make college as accessible as possible for students of all backgrounds.

That includes students who are non-native English speakers.

A typical CNA program is 10 weeks long, but for those students who speak English as a second language, it’s 16 weeks.

One of the instructors is actually a product of the program and says it is amazing to be able to give back to the college that helped her become a nurse.

There is an ESL instructor in the class at all times, helping the students understand the language.

It’s just that it’s given to them in a way that is in a slow pace, in a simplified way, then after she works a couple hours with them, I come in and teach the CNA, but she stays in the classroom with us,” said Alma Padron, the CNA Program Manager.

The next session will begin in July of 2023 and the industry training coordinator will help students from the beginning to the end of the program.

