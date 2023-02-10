CSI men cruise at home; women win in double overtime thriller

The CSI men’s basketball team is still undefeated
By Jack Schemmel
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 1 CSI men’s basketball team is now 26-0.

The Golden Eagles handled Utah State-Eastern at home Thursday night to stay undefeated.

(1) CSI 87, USU-Eastern 70

Rob Whaley had 33 points in the Golden Eagles’ win. They are back in action next Wednesday at Snow College. There are four games left in the regular season.

CSI WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The CSI women’s basketball team grabbed their 12th straight win in a double overtime thriller against Utah State-Eastern.

(5) CSI 86, USU-Eastern 79 F/2OT

With the win, the 24-2 Golden Eagles are 13-1 in Scenic West play and two games ahead of USU-Eastern (plus the tiebreaker) in the conference standings with four regular season games remaining.

Kennedy Eskelson led the Golden Eagles with 19 points off the bench.

