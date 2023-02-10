Fit and Well Idaho: Why exercising is important for heart health

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho, we look at why getting regular exercise is important in keeping your heart healthy.

Getting exercise has benefits to your entire body, from weight management, to strengthening your bones and muscles, to helping you feel happier.

But, one of the most important benefits is, to your cardiovascular health, otherwise known as your heart.

The goal is 150 minutes of exercise per week, but Monique Middlekauff from St. Luke’s Lifestyle Medicine says don’t get too caught up in getting exactly 150 minutes per week, because moving some, is better than not at all.

“What I think is nice to know about the heart is, it is a muscle, and just like any other muscle in the body it can be trained to be more efficient, so when we’re exercising the heart itself not only is going to be more efficient every time it beats or every time it pumps, it also helps to create a healthier body so our heart doesn’t have to work as hard,” said Monique Middlekauff.

Middlekauff also says to try to find an exercise that you truly enjoy doing, because then you will look forward to exercising.

