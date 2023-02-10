Minico has no trouble with Jerome in Great Basin title game

Dietrich wins Sawtooth Conference title
Dietrich wins Sawtooth Conference title
By Zach Bruhl, Jack Schemmel and Joey Martin
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico girls basketball will head to the 4A state tournament next week as a conference champion.

The Spartans dominated Jerome from start to finish in the Great Basin Conference championship game Thursday night.

Minico 62, Jerome 42

Jerome will play Twin Falls Saturday for the conference’s second bid to the state tournament.

1A DII SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Dietrich 37, Richfield 26

The Blue Devils grab the conference’s only berth at the 1A DII state tournament.

