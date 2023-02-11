Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living

JACKPOT, NEVADA (KMVT/KSVT) — Down in Jackpot, Nevada, casino owners and employees have had a sort of symbiosis regarding employee housing.

“Barton’s gave us this trailer court, so they have a place for the employees,” says Barton’s Trailer Court resident Michael Walls.

In November, Barton’s Trailer Court residents were notified of a change of ownership of the park.

New owner Brett Spence would be giving them a new opportunity: a chance to rent-to-own their trailer properties.

The problem is, for most residents in the park, the cost increase for the new ownership is just too steep for them to afford.

“He’s putting it out of reach for a lot of families that are here,” Walls says. “From what we’ve gathered, it’s going to be $800 a month for rent. Then, on top of that, it’s going to be another $401 for the property rental. We can’t do that; I can’t do that.”

Residents of the neighborhood, many of whom have been there for years, or decades, have been paying $400 a month or less for their housing.

Now many are leaving due to the steep increases, set to begin in April.

Former Jackpot resident Neico Anderson says the rent-to-own program, which has total costs for trailers set at 20-80,000 dollars, is asking too much.

“I paid $5,000 for my trailer, and that was considered about average, somewhere between 5-10 for those trailers,” Anderson says. “Honestly, I wouldn’t pay much more than that.”

The concern for residents is not only what will happen to themselves, but what will happen to Jackpot when the working class is priced out of town.

“I’m hoping that it’s just not too late to try to help out,” Walls says.

The court’s new owner, Brett Spence, told KMVT he would not do an on-record interview.

Residents, too, are wanting to ask Spence questions.

“I would love it if Brett would just say, you know what, for all the families, come meet me here and let’s talk, let’s negotiate,” Walls says, “let’s get stuff in writing so we’re not hearing all these rumors.”

