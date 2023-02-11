Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living

Residents of Barton’s Trailer Court are anticipating steep rental cost increases, some set to be greater than 100%
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKPOT, NEVADA (KMVT/KSVT) — Down in Jackpot, Nevada, casino owners and employees have had a sort of symbiosis regarding employee housing.

“Barton’s gave us this trailer court, so they have a place for the employees,” says Barton’s Trailer Court resident Michael Walls.

In November, Barton’s Trailer Court residents were notified of a change of ownership of the park.

New owner Brett Spence would be giving them a new opportunity: a chance to rent-to-own their trailer properties.

The problem is, for most residents in the park, the cost increase for the new ownership is just too steep for them to afford.

“He’s putting it out of reach for a lot of families that are here,” Walls says. “From what we’ve gathered, it’s going to be $800 a month for rent. Then, on top of that, it’s going to be another $401 for the property rental. We can’t do that; I can’t do that.”

Residents of the neighborhood, many of whom have been there for years, or decades, have been paying $400 a month or less for their housing.

Now many are leaving due to the steep increases, set to begin in April.

Former Jackpot resident Neico Anderson says the rent-to-own program, which has total costs for trailers set at 20-80,000 dollars, is asking too much.

“I paid $5,000 for my trailer, and that was considered about average, somewhere between 5-10 for those trailers,” Anderson says. “Honestly, I wouldn’t pay much more than that.”

The concern for residents is not only what will happen to themselves, but what will happen to Jackpot when the working class is priced out of town.

“I’m hoping that it’s just not too late to try to help out,” Walls says.

The court’s new owner, Brett Spence, told KMVT he would not do an on-record interview.

Residents, too, are wanting to ask Spence questions.

“I would love it if Brett would just say, you know what, for all the families, come meet me here and let’s talk, let’s negotiate,” Walls says, “let’s get stuff in writing so we’re not hearing all these rumors.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division receives over 2,800 claims in two days
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Single vehicle fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

Latest News

Friday evening's online weather update
File image
CNA Program at CSI, an opportunity for ESL students
Exercising
Fit and Well Idaho: Why exercising is important for heart health
Bonnie
Furry Friday: Bonnie