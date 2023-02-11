Jerome edges Burley; prep basketball scores
The Tigers will have a first-round bye in their conference tournament
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome boys basketball team got past Burley Friday night to secure a first-round bye in the Great Basin Conference tournament next week.
Jerome 57, Burley 52
The Tigers earn the No. 2 seed in the Great Basin Conference tournament next week.
Burley will play at Wood River in the play-in game of the Great Basin Tournament Monday.
OTHER BASKETBALL SCORES
Minico 53, Wood River 33
Dietrich 72, Richfield 68
