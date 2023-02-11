Lt. Governor Bedke visits Twin Falls to discuss ‘Idaho Launch’ with local high school seniors

Eligible Idaho high school students will receive up to $8,500 to pursue in-demand careers after graduation, or receiving their GED.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke spent close to 30 minutes answering questions from seniors at Twin Falls High School on Governor Little’s proposed Idaho Launch Program.

Recipients could use the money at any Idaho University, Community College, Career Technical Program, or workforce training provider of their choice.

“Well it’s coming from the general fund and so all of the taxes that we pay, and all of income taxes, sales taxes, it’s coming from the general fund. It can’t be at the expense of any other program or state revenue budget. And we’re using part of that money to fund this program,” said Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke.

If approved by the legislature, grants, would be available to Idaho students starting with class of 2024.

