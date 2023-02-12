Twin Falls secures last ticket to 4A state tournament with 42-40 win over Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight days after losing to Jerome in Round 2 of the 4A district tournament, the Bruins got revenge over the Tigers, punching their ticket to the state tournament 42-40.

The Bruins outscored the Tigers at the free throw line, where Twin Falls went 20-28 and Jerome just 9-22.

