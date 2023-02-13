Cassia Regional Tech Center gives high school students a leg up after graduation

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District Tech Center gives students the opportunity to be prepared for a job right after graduating high school.

“Our facility is, well it was the first tech center ever in the state, in Idaho, and we really do take pride in that fact, and we have 10 different programs here at the tech center,” said Lacie Pincock, the instructor for the CNA program at the center.

Offering programs in welding, diesel and auto mechanics, construction, computer programing, and health professions, including EMT and nursing.

Students in high school are given this opportunity as another option to see if their desired career is the right fit for them.

“Kids in high school don’t necessarily know what they want to become when they grow up and if you are interested in health care this is an introduction and you can go from there, see if you like it and see if you don’t,” said Pincock.

One student in the health professions track says her ultimate goal is to be a nurse practitioner, and she’ll be one step ahead when she graduates from high school with her CNA.

“It’s amazing, it’s honestly great because, it’s a kick off, I have something to do when I graduate already, I can go into a job, because medical, it’s needed,” said Daniela Juarez, who is a senior.

The students are also able to get hands on experience with different employers around the valley through the tech center during the second year of the program.

“They get to go in and actually do patient care, and they get to apply the stuff that they have learned in class to work, and that really is the best part for me, is being to see my students take what I’ve taught them in class and apply it,” said Pincock.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.