Hazelton man arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Hazelton man is behind bars today on battery and child sex abuse charges.

35-year-old Phillip Albert Morrill faces three counts of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, one count of child sexual abuse and one count of lewd conduct with a minor.

According to court documents, Morrill is accused of inappropriately touching minor children.

Morrill made his first court appearance Monday afternoon after being arrested on Friday.

His preliminary hearing is set for February 24th with Judge Stacey Depew.

