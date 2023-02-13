Hazelton man arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor

According to court documents, Morrill is accused of inappropriately touching minor children.
Hazelton man arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor
Hazelton man arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Hazelton man is behind bars today on battery and child sex abuse charges.

35-year-old Phillip Albert Morrill faces three counts of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, one count of child sexual abuse and one count of lewd conduct with a minor.

According to court documents, Morrill is accused of inappropriately touching minor children.

Morrill made his first court appearance Monday afternoon after being arrested on Friday.

His preliminary hearing is set for February 24th with Judge Stacey Depew.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division receives over 2,800 claims in two days
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

Latest News

Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Monday evening's online weather update {2/13/2023}
Tech Center at Cassia School District
Cassia Regional Tech Center gives high school students a leg up after graduation
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence