Lava Ridge Project and school safety discussed in House Committees

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Local lawmakers from here in the Magic Valley are raising concerns in the Idaho State Legislature about the Lava Ridge Project.

Rep. Jack Nelsen and Lance Clow are introducing a concurrent resolution this session aimed at requesting the Governor and Attorney General to take what legal actions are available to encourage the Bureau of Land Management to select the “no build option” on the Lava Ridge Project..

Nelsen recently told the House Resources and Conservation Committee there has been near unanimous opposition to the project by local governments, including counties and highway districts.

He said in the short-term the project could severely impact the local economy of communities, and in the long-term, there are concerns regarding agricultural uses and wildlife

“This is not meant to be out in front and guide local public opinion,” said Nelsen. “This is coming long after local public opinion has been done and every highway board, county commissioner has considered this issue on their own,”

Currently, there is an application pending before the BLM to approve the placement of approximately 400 wind turbines in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties.

The resolution was approved by the committee for a future public hearing

Also, in the Idaho State Legislature a pair of lawmakers addressed school safety for teachers and students in the House Education Committee.

Boise Rep. Chris Mathias introduced legislation in the committee that amends a section of Idaho Code that prohibits abuse relating to teachers, and extends it to all school district employees.

“That would allow the legislature to just say not only may you not abuse teachers, you may not abuse the crossing guard, not abuse the lunch lady,” said Mathias. “We don’t care what their role is in this learning environment. We need them to perform their duties without fear.”

In the proposed legislation abuse is defined as emotional and physical trauma, and it includes threats, harassment, and intimidation.

The introductory legislation passed through committee

Also in the House Education Committee Twin Falls Rep. Greg Lanting introduced legislation that would remove students from school, when a school is being used as a polling location on election day.

Lanting told the committee presently, schools are the most common polling location used in Idaho, and there are increasing concerns about student safety with voters and students using a school facility at the same time.

His legislation also passed through committee, and it will receive a public hearing at a future date.

