Legislation regarding Student ID’s and restricted driver’s licenses moves forward

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Voter integrity has been a hot topic in the state legislature this session and legislation that will prohibit school ID’s from being used a valid form of identification at the polls is moving forward in the House

Rep. Tina Lambert said she and other lawmakers are concerned that student ID’s are susceptible to fraud, but at a recent public hearing in the House State Affairs Committee about the legislation, many people voiced opposition, including students.

Some students felt the legislation is unconstitutional, and others who testified said some students don’t have the need or resources to get a drivers license..

Additionally, they said student ID’s are free to students, and other forms of identification require an investment of time and money

One Boise high school student from Borah High School told the committee her student ID, “So it has our picture, has our name, has our grade, has the date, and has Borah High School on it, " she said. “Also that electronic messaging that’s why I think it would be incredibly hard to fake one of these. It’s not a piece of plastic like it used to be. It has that electronic signal attached to it, that connects to the school databases. It includes all the information like our name, our social security, and everything like that.”

However, some lawmakers were skeptical if all schools in Idaho have the same level of security with student ID cards.

One of the people who spoke in support of the proposed legislation was Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

He said in the November 2022 Election, Idaho Drivers Licenses were used as identification roughly 99 percent of the time, and of the nearly 600,000 ballots cast, only 104 voters used a student ID

McGrane said the committee he is not aware of any widespread voter fraud with student ID’s, but it’s important to be vigilant.

“As has kind of been referenced in their earlier testimony, the standards for producing a student ID are not as near as for the other form of ID’s that we have,” McGrane said.

McGrane added there is legislation in the works that would authorize ITD to give a free identification card to anyone who cannot afford one. It would be good for up to four years and can be used for voting.

Lambert previously introduced HB54 to the committee which would remove student ID cards and the option of signing an affidavit at the polls in lieu of personal identification. She asked the committee to hold that legislation, and her replacement legislation only pertains to student ID cards.

Also in the Idaho State Legislature proposed legislation is moving forward in the Senate that will pave the way for undocumented Idahoans get a restricted driver’s license

Sen. Jim Guthrie’s legislation would make restricted driver’s licenses available to all persons residing in Idaho. The license would be issued by ITD, and it would have to be renewed every 2 years at a cost of $50.

Guthrie told the Senate State Affairs Committee the United States has an immigration problem, but it’s the federal government’s job to secure the border and grant entry into the country, not the states.

Additionally, he told the committee that the legislation is needed because states like Idaho are dependent on foreign born labor to fill open positions, specifically in agriculture. Therefore, legislation is needed to help keep Idaho’s roadways safe.

“Studies have shown that roads will be safer if these drivers are licensed, after passing road competency, and then putting them in a position where they will be able to be insured,” Guthrie said.

He told the committee 19 states and territories have similar legislation, and Indiana and Minnesota are also discussing bills.

Additionally he said, a restricted driver’s license would be limited to driving purposes only, and the card cannot be used for voting, to purchase firearms, or to exercise any other rights or privileges reserved to citizens.

