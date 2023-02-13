Missing and Endangered woman from Boise walks away from care facility

Brenda expressed interest in going to Yellowstone and could possibly hitchhike.
Missing and Endangered woman from Boise walks away from care facility
Missing and Endangered woman from Boise walks away from care facility(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSIE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise Police are looking for missing and endangered Brenda Hardinger. Brenda walked away from a care facility in Boise.

Brenda is 60 years old, five feet five inches tall, gray hair, green eyes and weighs 200 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a cowboy hat and blue jeans. Police are saying to search the area of Maple Grove to Eagle Road - and Cloverdale to Fairview.

However, Brenda expressed interest in going to Yellowstone and could possibly hitchhike.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Boise Police at 208-377-6790.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division receives over 2,800 claims in two days
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

Latest News

Southern Idaho Home & Garden Expo comes to an end in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s Home & Garden Expo comes to an end in Twin Falls
Live on Rise and Shine: Herrett Forum Lecture “Day of Remembrance: Japanese American...
Live on Rise and Shine: Herrett Forum Lecture “Day of Remembrance: Japanese American Incarceration D
Idaho Gov. Brad Little, lower left, crosses the rotunda at the state Capitol building after...
Legislation regarding Student ID’s and restricted driver’s licenses moves forward
Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
Lava Ridge Project and school safety discussed in House Committees