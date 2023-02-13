Missing and Endangered woman from Boise walks away from care facility
BOSIE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise Police are looking for missing and endangered Brenda Hardinger. Brenda walked away from a care facility in Boise.
Brenda is 60 years old, five feet five inches tall, gray hair, green eyes and weighs 200 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a cowboy hat and blue jeans. Police are saying to search the area of Maple Grove to Eagle Road - and Cloverdale to Fairview.
However, Brenda expressed interest in going to Yellowstone and could possibly hitchhike.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Boise Police at 208-377-6790.
