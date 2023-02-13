Plane almost nosedived into ocean right after takeoff, flight data says

The incident happened in mid-December of last year and it’s only coming to light now.
By Casey Lund and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A plane leaving an airport in Hawaii nearly nose-dived into the ocean shortly after takeoff, according to newly-released flight data.

The incident involving a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight happened in mid-December of last year.

KHNL reports several industry websites said United Flight 1722 plunged toward the ocean moments after taking off from the Kahului Airport on Dec. 18. The data showed the plane came to within 800 feet of impacting the ocean.

Aviation website The Air Current looked at publicly available information to determine the aircraft climbed to 2,200 feet before it suddenly dived at a terrifying descent rate of nearly 8,600 feet per minute.

The pilots had to pull up, leading to a climb with forces more than 2.7 times the force of gravity, which means the passengers certainly felt it.

Many passengers shared what they experienced on the flight with KHNL shortly after the incident took place in December.

Fortunately, the plane was able to recover and climb back up to cruising altitude and continue on to California.

The airline reportedly said they did not automatically inform the NTSB and FAA because the aircraft was not damaged and no one on the plane was injured.

Officials said it’s still unclear what caused the plane to dive.

According to KHNL, the FAA reported the close call as part of a voluntary safety reporting program. The FAA subsequently reviewed the incident and said it took appropriate action.

United Airlines said the pilots got additional training after the incident. That training is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division receives over 2,800 claims in two days
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

Latest News

Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Monday evening's online weather update {2/13/2023}
Hazelton man arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor
Hazelton man arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects