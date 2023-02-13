Southern Idaho’s Home & Garden Expo comes to an end in Twin Falls

The expo, which showcases Idaho businesses and their wide range of home and garden products, ran from Friday to Sunday.
Southern Idaho Home & Garden Expo comes to an end in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho Home & Garden Expo comes to an end in Twin Falls(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho’s biggest home improvement display has come to an end, as the 2023 Home and Garden Show at the CSI Expo Center is over.

The expo, which showcases Idaho businesses and their wide range of home and garden products, ran from Friday to Sunday.

Event organizers say the expo has grown in popularity as the region’s population and new homeownership has increased. For vendors, its essentially a one-stop-shop for growing their business.

“We don’t really do fairs; we do home garden shows. It gets more of a specific person that’s here that can really see what they are looking for. That’s what we like about them,” said Todd Sprenger – Owner, Artisan Stone and Curb.

He says each year following the expo, Artisan Stone and Curb sees a large increase in sales and job requests.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division receives over 2,800 claims in two days
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

Latest News

Live on Rise and Shine: Herrett Forum Lecture “Day of Remembrance: Japanese American...
Live on Rise and Shine: Herrett Forum Lecture “Day of Remembrance: Japanese American Incarceration D
Idaho Gov. Brad Little, lower left, crosses the rotunda at the state Capitol building after...
Legislation regarding Student ID’s and restricted driver’s licenses moves forward
Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
Lava Ridge Project and school safety discussed in House Committees
Sunday evening's online weather update {2/12/2023}