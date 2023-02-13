Southern Idaho’s Home & Garden Expo comes to an end in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho’s biggest home improvement display has come to an end, as the 2023 Home and Garden Show at the CSI Expo Center is over.

The expo, which showcases Idaho businesses and their wide range of home and garden products, ran from Friday to Sunday.

Event organizers say the expo has grown in popularity as the region’s population and new homeownership has increased. For vendors, its essentially a one-stop-shop for growing their business.

“We don’t really do fairs; we do home garden shows. It gets more of a specific person that’s here that can really see what they are looking for. That’s what we like about them,” said Todd Sprenger – Owner, Artisan Stone and Curb.

He says each year following the expo, Artisan Stone and Curb sees a large increase in sales and job requests.

