Study: Almost half of children who go to ER with mental health crisis don’t get the follow-up care they need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some mental health experts are calling for a complete overhaul in treating behavioral health care needs for children.

A new study released Monday looked at the records of more than 28,000 children - ages six to 17 - who visited the emergency room with mental health issues. The study is in Monday’s edition of the Journal of Pediatrics.

Researchers found that less than a third of them had supporting outpatient mental health visits within seven days. And only 55% had a follow-up visit within 30-days.

Research has shown that follow-up visits with a mental health care provider lowers a person’s suicide risk, and raises the chances they will take their prescription medicine.

“In the process of medication often times it’s the hit or miss, right?” said Cody Orchard, health education specialist with the South Central Public Health District. “They might under prescribe or they might overprescribe that’s why you constantly have that follow up for your doctor. To get that even balance of medication that fits for you. Everybody’s different, everybody will be taking different medication so it’s important to continue those follow-ups for sure.”

On Monday night, at 7 pm at the Roper Auditorium, Magic Valley Human2Human will be hosting a free even about suicide prevention called Community Collab with a panel of physicians, therapists, activists and survivors.

There will be another panel held on the 27th.

