Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man is behind bars on an attempted strangulation charge.

Twin Falls Police arrested 28-year-old Artemio Hernandez Camacho over the weekend.

Court records show late Friday night, police responded to a disturbance call, the victim told police she was afraid for her son’s and her life.

What she believed was a handgun, turned out to be a bb gun. The victim then told police about unreported incidents of attempted strangulation.

Based on the victim’s injuries, there was enough evidence to arrest Hernandez Camacho.

Hernandez Camacho’s preliminary hearing is set for February 24th in Twin Falls District Court.

