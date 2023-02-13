Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
48-year-old Brian Cameron Galbraith of Hailey was arrested last week in Eagle.
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A well-known dentist in the Wood River Valley was arrested in Ada County on multiple charges of domestic abuse.
According to a statement released by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for a report of a domestic assault on February 4th.
Upon investigation, deputies determined that the assault happened in Blaine County and the victim had driven herself to the hospital.
A warrant was issued for Brian Galbraith, of Hailey, for felony attempted strangulation, felony domestic violence in the presence of a child and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication instrument.
The deputies determined that Galbraith had left the residence. Two days later, Galbraith was arrested by deputies in Ada County at a residence in Eagle.
He has since posted a $100,000 bond and is awaiting his preliminary hearing which will be on the 28th in Blaine County.
