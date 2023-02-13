Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence

48-year-old Brian Cameron Galbraith of Hailey was arrested last week in Eagle.
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A well-known dentist in the Wood River Valley was arrested in Ada County on multiple charges of domestic abuse.

48-year-old Brian Cameron Galbraith of Hailey was arrested last week in Eagle.

According to a statement released by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for a report of a domestic assault on February 4th.

Upon investigation, deputies determined that the assault happened in Blaine County and the victim had driven herself to the hospital.

A warrant was issued for Brian Galbraith, of Hailey, for felony attempted strangulation, felony domestic violence in the presence of a child and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication instrument.

The deputies determined that Galbraith had left the residence. Two days later, Galbraith was arrested by deputies in Ada County at a residence in Eagle.

He has since posted a $100,000 bond and is awaiting his preliminary hearing which will be on the 28th in Blaine County.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division receives over 2,800 claims in two days
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

Latest News

Study: Almost half of children who go to ER with mental health crisis don’t get the follow-up...
Study: Almost half of children who go to ER with mental health crisis don’t get the follow-up care they need
Missing and Endangered woman from Boise walks away from care facility
Missing and endangered Boise woman walks away from care facility
Southern Idaho Home & Garden Expo comes to an end in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s Home & Garden Expo comes to an end in Twin Falls
Live on Rise and Shine: Herrett Forum Lecture “Day of Remembrance: Japanese American...
Live on Rise and Shine: Herrett Forum Lecture “Day of Remembrance: Japanese American Incarceration D