According to a new study, Idaho marriage & divorce rates continue to drop

Marriage and divorce rates are declining nationwide, indicating fewer people are getting married. And those who do so are staying together.
According to a new study, Idaho marriage & divorce rates continue to drop
According to a new study, Idaho marriage & divorce rates continue to drop(wtok)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Love may be in the air this Valentine’s Day, but fewer people are getting married in Idaho.

Marriage and divorce rates are declining nationwide, indicating fewer people are getting married. And those who do so are staying together.

A report from Quote Wizard found that the number of people getting married has dropped by 8% in Idaho since 2011.

The divorce rate, meanwhile, has dropped by 17% over the same period.

Utah, Idaho and Wyoming have the highest percentages of people who are married.

Arkansas, West Virginia and Maine have the highest percentages of people who are divorced.

Nationwide, 49% of people are married, 11% of people are divorced and 33% of people have never married.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {2/14/2023}
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont...
Judge denies Lori Vallow-Daybell’s motion to dismiss case
How you can help save a life; identifying the signs of serious depression
How you can help save a life, identifying the signs of serious depression
Potholes
Preparing your car for potholes