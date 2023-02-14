According to a new study, Idaho marriage & divorce rates continue to drop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Love may be in the air this Valentine’s Day, but fewer people are getting married in Idaho.

Marriage and divorce rates are declining nationwide, indicating fewer people are getting married. And those who do so are staying together.

A report from Quote Wizard found that the number of people getting married has dropped by 8% in Idaho since 2011.

The divorce rate, meanwhile, has dropped by 17% over the same period.

Utah, Idaho and Wyoming have the highest percentages of people who are married.

Arkansas, West Virginia and Maine have the highest percentages of people who are divorced.

Nationwide, 49% of people are married, 11% of people are divorced and 33% of people have never married.

