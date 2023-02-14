Buhl, Oakley win conference tournament openers

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl boys basketball team earned a 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament win Monday night against Filer.

(2) Buhl 56, (3) Filer 48

Kyler Kelly led the Indians with 22 points.

OTHER SCIC TOURNAMENT SCORES

(1) Kimberly 70, (4) Gooding 41

Kimberly will play Buhl Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. over at CSI in the SCIC tournament winner’s bracket final.

Filer will play Gooding at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday over at the college in an elimination game.

1A DI SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

(4) Oakley 52, (5) Lighthouse Christian 36

(1) Castleford 69, (8) Raft River 39

(2) Carey 62, (7) Glenns Ferry 44

(3) Murtaugh 48, (6) Valley 46

Castleford will play Oakley Wednesday in a semifinal at Jerome High School at 6 p.m.

Carey will play Murtaugh in the other semifinal at Jerome at 7:30 p.m.

The losers from Monday night head to the consolation bracket where they face elimination.

2A CANYON CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (BEST OF THREE)

Game 1: Declo 55, Wendell 51 F/OT

