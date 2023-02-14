Burley Animal Shelter emphasizing the importance of spaying and neutering your pets

The money came from the pet friendly license plate program.
Burley Animal Shelter
Burley Animal Shelter(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Animal Shelter has been awarded a $4,000 grant to help cover low cost spay and neutering for animals in the area.

The money came from the pet friendly license plate program, and since they were awarded the money in the beginning of the year, they were able to help 40 pets.

But now that the money has run out, they are no longer able to offer the low cost service, but that doesn’t mean the problem is fixed.

Last year, the Burley Animal Shelter saw more than 420 dogs come through their shelter and they would love to be able to continue to offer this program somehow.

“It would be great if we could come up with some type of community spay and neuter program, if we could raise an extra $10,000, that would be huge to help out more people in the community,” said Melissa Lee, with the Burley Animal Shelter.

Most of the animals that come to their shelter are found as strays and no one ever comes to pick them up, a good amount of them are also owner surrenders.

