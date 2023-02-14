CSI’s Hawkes stepping up with Abdul-Hakim out with injury

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Garrett Hawkes didn’t play a minute in the College of Southern Idaho’s win over Salt Lake Community College on January 28.

In the two games since, he’s played a combined 50 minutes off the bench to help fill the rotation after Hasan Abdul-Hakim went out with an ankle injury.

Garrett Hawkes played his high school ball at North Fremont, a 2A school here in Idaho.



Now, he's providing valuable minutes for the No. 1 Juco basketball team in the country.



He's played 50 minutes over the last two games for @CSI_MBB #idpreps pic.twitter.com/FRfavbhdM4 — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) February 14, 2023

