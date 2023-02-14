CSI’s Hawkes stepping up with Abdul-Hakim out with injury

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Garrett Hawkes didn’t play a minute in the College of Southern Idaho’s win over Salt Lake Community College on January 28.

In the two games since, he’s played a combined 50 minutes off the bench to help fill the rotation after Hasan Abdul-Hakim went out with an ankle injury.

