CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions around the city
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

This combination photo shows Miles Bryant, left, and Susana Morales, right.
Warrants: Former Georgia officer dumped naked body of teen girl
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council
Aalayah Eastmond, Parkland school shooting survivor
Parkland survivor: “Don’t wait until you are the one that has gun violence knocking on your door”
Parkland survivor: “Don't wait until you are the one that has gun violence knocking on your door”